The 54th Golden Bell Award package - 第54屆金鐘獎典禮包裝設計

金鐘獎典禮當天播放四十多個看似互相無關的入圍影片，集結組合成一部完整的”微電影”。
劇本編寫是極度燒腦的過程，因為必須讓入圍影片一個個獨立存在，且切題，同時又必須讓它們組合在一起時劇情通順。在我們的已知範圍的全球典禮儀式裡，應該是首創者。
完整微電影內容講述 : 電視人誓死挺身對抗反派（大環境）的故事。
完整微電影內容講述 : 電視人誓死挺身對抗反派（大環境）的故事。
我們相信不斷創新，才是創作人應該做的事。
Forty different opening and nomination videos were played on Golden Bell Award seems to be unrelative. But, if you link those videos together, it’s actually a short film contains many plots and meanings.
Writing the script is the most difficult part in the whole process. Not only did each video need to be seen as an independent one and match the award, but could be seen as a logic, smooth short film when all video links together. As far as we know, this idea could be unprecedented.
The full story is about the "TV man" fighting against the villain, which refers to the harsh environment of TV program production in Taiwan. We believe the non-stop innovation is the only thing that the creator should do.
長期關心典禮的朋友會發現，不管是金曲、金馬、金鐘，歷屆視覺大多都會將重點擺在第幾屆的數字設計上。
但在我們看來，
數字不應該是設計的第一重點，
因為歷久不衰的經典，重點不應該是強調數字，而是典禮本身存在的意義。
如果一直強調屆數，當你遮住LOGO，觀者可能會被數字誤導，分辨不出典禮本身的特色及中心主旨。
這次視覺上的改變，希望我們能更加聚焦在金鐘獎本身的精神。
In general, most visual design of famous ceremonies held in Taiwan usually focus on how many years of the ceremony has been held. While the ceremony itself should be the core of the visual design, numbers in here might become a misdirection. This time we try to focus on the award instead of the numbers.
In general, most visual design of famous ceremonies held in Taiwan usually focus on how many years of the ceremony has been held. While the ceremony itself should be the core of the visual design, numbers in here might become a misdirection. This time we try to focus on the award instead of the numbers.
這是金鐘獎存在54年來，首次改變”金色巨鐘”造型外觀，
科幻風格重新定義詮釋金鐘，
巨大且莊嚴營造信仰感，它的形象既古老卻也前衛科技。
也許正因它的包容個性。它像精神堡壘，它更像艘太空船，牽動觀眾的喜怒哀樂，讓我們想像力天馬行空。
This is the first time the look of the Golden Bell was changed over the past 54 years.
This is the first time the look of the Golden Bell was changed over the past 54 years.
We redesign the Golden Bell in a sci-fi style, makes it stays in an ancient shape and yet have an edgy exterior.
The refine of the Golden Bell makes it seems like a fortress or spaceship that can accept every emotion of audiences and take audiences to every imaginable place.
by 蔡弘翊 Jonni
碩大金鐘下，圍繞的守護者，正是各位電視人、廣播人，
我們將『電視人』、『廣播人』這樣的身份具象化，一起對抗險峻環境，一起追求電視與廣播製作的最高榮譽。
Under the majestic Golden Bell, the TV man and the broadcast man who is the guardian of the bell.
Under the majestic Golden Bell, the TV man and the broadcast man who is the guardian of the bell.
We like to reification people who work in the television and broadcast industry.
TV man and broadcast man both fight to the environment and pursue the highest honor.
如果電視、廣播是為了傳播資訊，
那麼傳播最常見卻最小的獨立單位那可能是LED了。
這次54屆的”54”字體就是由一顆顆LED構成，
象徵電視、廣播工作者，團結合作才能發光發熱，共同創造出有趣有價值的內容。
也因為團結，我們擁有五十四年的歡笑與感動，也希望未來能合作出更多美好的火花。
Since LED could be the smallest unit in terms of media industry.
The number of 54 is made by little LEDs, which represent that workers in the television and broadcast industry unite to get the best result and create more outstanding and invaluable content.
In the future, beautiful sunlight shines through the city, and the traditional market is full of people. On the other side, a man is feeding the pigeon in the park.
For a moment of sudden, a fierce vibration strikes the whole city, and a massive spaceship appears through the thick clouds.
The spaceship is covered with many words, such as "Budget", "Rating", "Anti" and "Bloodthirstiness" etc.
Those words represent the environment of television and broadcast industry right now.
As the spaceship comes in, the shadow of spaceship slowly swallow the city and cover the monument square, people all look up shocked.
Somewhere in the room, a toy blocks built by a kid also collapses due to the vibration, and in a living room, a television is suffered from a heavy interference.
Inside the spaceship, the villain wears a cape which has the same pattern as the exterior of the spaceship, and he walks toward the control panel then press the red attack button.
Spaceship shoots lots of laser beams to every corners in the city.
And at the square of Ximending no.6 exit, all the advertising screen are losing signal then blackout. In the crowd, a girl looks up the sky with a frightened face.
Plenty of drones storm out from the slowly opens cabin door of the ship, and the second round attack is beginning.
In a small alley field with neon light, three TV man are hiding with fear. One of them opens a map, it pops up the path to the Golden Bell square. He quickly makes a gesture to other companions. And all of them run fast to the next hiding place.
But just at this moment, one TV man is locked by a drone. Its mechanical arm holds a remote control. As the drone callously press shout down button. A beam shoots out toward the TV man, hence he is shot down and fall to the ground.
Other TV men run away from the aircraft, but it tracks them down and keep shooting out plenty of laser beams.
TV men avoid the attack and run to the Golden Bell square. As they finally arrive at the square and sprinted toward the ancient bell in the center of the square. A TV man takes a leap and use his strength to put the key into the bell.
The bell slowly activates, and the light on the bell lights up in orders and getting lighter than lighter.
In a while, all the television from every house are gathering together as they are summoned.
Each one flies out the windows and assembling to a giant TV man and hold a hammer which also made by television.
With this hammer, the TV man takes his strength to swing and hit the Golden Bell.
The moment when the golden bell is hit, loud sound and eye taking light shine with it. The sound wave and light wave destroy all the vicious. In the end, the city is back to peace.