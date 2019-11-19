The 54th Golden Bell Award package - 第54屆金鐘獎典禮包裝設計

In the future, beautiful sunlight shines through the city, and the traditional market is full of people. On the other side, a man is feeding the pigeon in the park.

For a moment of sudden, a fierce vibration strikes the whole city, and a massive spaceship appears through the thick clouds.

The spaceship is covered with many words, such as "Budget", "Rating", "Anti" and "Bloodthirstiness" etc.

Those words represent the environment of television and broadcast industry right now.

As the spaceship comes in, the shadow of spaceship slowly swallow the city and cover the monument square, people all look up shocked.

Somewhere in the room, a toy blocks built by a kid also collapses due to the vibration, and in a living room, a television is suffered from a heavy interference.

Inside the spaceship, the villain wears a cape which has the same pattern as the exterior of the spaceship, and he walks toward the control panel then press the red attack button.

Spaceship shoots lots of laser beams to every corners in the city.

And at the square of Ximending no.6 exit, all the advertising screen are losing signal then blackout. In the crowd, a girl looks up the sky with a frightened face.





Plenty of drones storm out from the slowly opens cabin door of the ship, and the second round attack is beginning.





In a small alley field with neon light, three TV man are hiding with fear. One of them opens a map, it pops up the path to the Golden Bell square. He quickly makes a gesture to other companions. And all of them run fast to the next hiding place.





But just at this moment, one TV man is locked by a drone. Its mechanical arm holds a remote control. As the drone callously press shout down button. A beam shoots out toward the TV man, hence he is shot down and fall to the ground.





Other TV men run away from the aircraft, but it tracks them down and keep shooting out plenty of laser beams.

TV men avoid the attack and run to the Golden Bell square. As they finally arrive at the square and sprinted toward the ancient bell in the center of the square. A TV man takes a leap and use his strength to put the key into the bell.

The bell slowly activates, and the light on the bell lights up in orders and getting lighter than lighter.

In a while, all the television from every house are gathering together as they are summoned.

Each one flies out the windows and assembling to a giant TV man and hold a hammer which also made by television.

With this hammer, the TV man takes his strength to swing and hit the Golden Bell.



