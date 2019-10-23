Shelley Horan
Having enjoyed a close working relationship for the past few years with photographer Shelley Horan, we were happy to be asked to create an identity that would reflect Shelley’s work and approach. The resulting identity focusses on contrasts; juxtaposing type weights and sizes are counteracted by consistent placement across the deliverables.
Inspired by Shelley’s love of the unusual and slightly awkward, we implemented a varied and unorthodox colour palette featuring coloured foils on a range of coloured paper stocks. The website builds on this irreverent approach to colour—pairing bold colour combinations with Shelley’s imagery—creating an engaging experience far removed from the pristine white backgrounds common amongst photographer’s websites.
Folio photography by Shelley Horan