Recognized as a pioneering leader in the restaurant world, Danny Meyer has been setting industry standards for hospitality for over 30 years. From Union Square Cafe to Gramercy Tavern to the ubiquitous Shake Shack, the Union Square Hospitality founder has opened many of New York’s most acclaimed restaurants.
With Manhatta, his vision was to create a place where locals can rediscover the beauty of their home from a dramatic vantage point 60 floors above the bustle of the Financial District. Our challenge was to convince New Yorkers to overcome their preconceptions of a skyscraper venue and make the ascent.
Working closely with Danny, his team, and international investment partner Fosun, we developed the positioning and defined the personality for the concept. To translate his dream to reality, we conceived an experience that’s welcoming and warm, rather than stiff and corporate.
“Meet us in the sky” became the linchpin for the branding and inspired a collection of playful icons used throughout the identity. Paired with typography that has an airy elegance, they establish a mood that is at once lighthearted and sophisticated. The adjoining events space, Bay Room, received its own logo and sister identity, with an equally elegant treatment fit for sky-high celebrations.
By shifting the focus from the long elevator ride to the delightful feeling of being in the clouds, we transformed what could be perceived as an obstacle into an opportunity to lure and seduce adding a new kind of experience to the Union Square Hospitality portfolio.