Chiaroscuro - Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal













Les soirées Clairs-Obscurs / Chiaroscuro Nights

Chiaroscuro Nights are thematic evenings designed for the 18-35 year old clientele of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Those conceptual nights were created with the aim of offering younger clientele unique events to experience the Museum differently. Wishing to create a monthly rendezvous, our mandate was to give the event a distinct image to match its dynamic youthfulness. The developed identity refers to the technical term used by artists for the use of contrasts of light to achieve a sense of volume in modelling figures.











