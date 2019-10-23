Fontacular 2019

This year I had the great fortune of working on the 2019 Fontacular campaign for @MyFonts. The project was one of the most ambitious undertakings I've had and afforded me the opportunity to create over 20 unique illustrations & type expressions, buttons, stickers, a pendant, and a custom screen print which was printed by the fine folks at Grand Palace





Needless to say, this project was a big one!





The theme we went with was "Exploration & Discovery" and through it, I wanted to showcase brave explorers venturing into Land, Sea, & Space.





There's a lot to enjoy here so rather than filling this page up with lengthy explanations, I'll keep the info light and let the images speak for themselves.