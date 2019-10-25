Discover
Vibrant Power: Visual Language for VW
Multiple Owners
Uwe Duettmann
Hamburg, Germany
Mahmoud Fathy
Berlin, Germany
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/25/2019
V I B R A N T P O W E R
visual language for VW
Photography: Uwe Düttmann
Head of Design: Mahmoud Fathy (DDB Berlin)
AD: Lilli Langenheim
Client: Volkswagen
Vibrant Power: Visual Language for VW
130
922
3
Published:
October 21st 2019
Multiple Owners
Uwe Duettmann
Hamburg, Germany
Mahmoud Fathy
Berlin, Germany
Featured In
Featured In
Owners
Uwe Duettmann
Hamburg, Germany
Mahmoud Fathy
Berlin, Germany
Vibrant Power: Visual Language for VW
"Vibrant Power" is a visual language established by Uwe Düttmann
130
922
3
Published:
October 21st 2019
Creative Fields
Photography
,
Advertising
,
Art Direction
,
automotive
Photography
Advertising
volkswagen
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
