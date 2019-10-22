



Elixir is a coffee brand located in Saudi Arabia; the concept of the brand is based on the alchemist process; which we reinterpreted creating a unique graphic system that tells the story of the coffee creation process.





For this brand we wanted to design something completely different to existing coffee shops. The illustrations are an interpretation of an alchemist laboratory, with the structure of how it would be to make the recipe of Elixir’s coffee. For the editorial, we chose a typography with a different structure which has a contemporary and classic style. Also, we designed new characters that play together with the editorial to reinforce the alchemist aesthetic.





Elixir, your coffee made by alchemists.

Art Direction: Futura

Photography: Rodrigo Chapa



