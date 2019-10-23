Summer Showcase 2019
Only Studio

The British Academy Summer Showcase is an annual celebration of pioneering research from across the humanities and social sciences. Fifteen interactive exhibits are hosted alongside pop-up talks, workshops and performances, bringing the best new research to life. We were tasked with creating an exhibition brand to support the Academy’s vision of a world in which everyone is inspired to think more deeply about what it means to be human. 

When curiosity is alive it fuels imagination and enables people to discover amazing things. The Summer Showcase identity is a celebration the curiosity that drives humanity forward. The brand offers a framework for unifying disparate ideas from across the disciplines and has enabled the Academy to engage more people than ever before with the research that it supports.





Billboards by Layers. Garden letterforms by Red Going Blue.


