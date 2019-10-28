

Chobani . Impact

2019





Chobani is a brand that is very conscious and upfront about its impact on society and the environment. To let the public know more about where it has come from and where it’s headed, the company released an Impact Report – and commissioned from Lobo a companion film that offers a poetic counterpart to the more data-centric bulletin.Taking inspiration from Chobani’s brand-identity artwork, composed mostly of delicate, colorful hand-painted illustrations, we’ve brought to life an idyllic journey showing how the act of giving is the first step into making universal wellness happen sooner. The 1:40 film combines vector illustration with natural textures and a color palette at the same time earthy and vibrant, enhancing the warm, caring and optimistic tone of the message.