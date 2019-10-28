Chobani . Impact
Multiple Owners

Chobani . Impact
2019

Chobani is a brand that is very conscious and upfront about its impact on society and the environment. To let the public know more about where it has come from and where it’s headed, the company released an Impact Report – and commissioned from Lobo a companion film that offers a poetic counterpart to the more data-centric bulletin.

Taking inspiration from Chobani’s brand-identity artwork, composed mostly of delicate, colorful hand-painted illustrations, we’ve brought to life an idyllic journey showing how the act of giving is the first step into making universal wellness happen sooner. The 1:40 film combines vector illustration with natural textures and a color palette at the same time earthy and vibrant, enhancing the warm, caring and optimistic tone of the message.


Director Mateus de Paula Santos, Fabio Acorsi  |  Executive Producer Luis Ribeiro  |  Head of Production Clara Morelli  |  Post Production Coordinator Rosangela Gomes  |  Post Production Assistant Coordinator Tainá Soares  |  Animation Coordinator Fabio Acorsi Client Management  Carol Duarte  |  Post Production  Karen de Moura, Priscila Benatti  |  Illustration William Santiago + Lasca  |  Storyboard  Bruno H. Costa  |  Animatic  Fabio Acorsi  |  2D Animation  Anderson Omori, Chan Tong, Paulo Pássaro  |  Cleanup  Michel Vênus, Francisco de Assis, Bruno Curcino, Bruno H. Costa  |  Motion Graphics  Estevão Santos, Ricardo Filomeno, Ricardo Filomeno, Bruno Ronzai , Francisco Beraldo, Fabio Acorsi, Julia Góes Sampaio, André Finhana




Chobani . Impact
385
1,495
18
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Lasca Studio Londrina, Brazil
    Willian Santiago Londrina, Brazil

    Chobani . Impact

    385
    1,495
    18
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.