A map of Frank Lloyd Wright homes

Frank Lloyd Wright buildings can still be seen from coast to coast, across the United States.

From the spiraling Guggenheim Museum in New York City to the sprawling Marin County Civic

Center in California, Frank Lloyd Wright architecture is on display throughout the country.

During his lifetime, he built hundreds of homes. Many have been demolished, but more than 400

Wright-designed buildings still stand. We want to select one residential building/house for every

US state to create a map of the United States of Frank Lloyd Wright.