A map of Frank Lloyd Wright homes
Multiple Owners
A map of Frank Lloyd Wright homes in (nearly) every state
Frank Lloyd Wright buildings can still be seen from coast to coast, across the United States.
From the spiraling Guggenheim Museum in New York City to the sprawling Marin County Civic
Center in California, Frank Lloyd Wright architecture is on display throughout the country.
During his lifetime, he built hundreds of homes. Many have been demolished, but more than 400
Wright-designed buildings still stand. We want to select one residential building/house for every
US state to create a map of the United States of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Client: HomeAdvisor
Art Direction: Duck Knees / Povilas Daknys
Illustration: Muhammed Sajid
____
Alabama –
Rosenbaum House (1939)
Image may contain: cartoon
Arizona –
David & Gladys Wright House (1950)
Image may contain: indoor
Arkansas –
Bachman-Wilson House at Crystal Bridges (1954)
California –
Hollyhock House (1917)
Image may contain: screenshot, cartoon and indoor
Connecticut –
Rayward-Shepherd House (Tirranna) (1955)
Delaware –
Dudley Spencer House (Laurel) (designed 1956; completed 1959)
Image may contain: sky, cartoon and indoor
Florida –
Lewis Spring House (1954)
Image may contain: cartoon
Hawaii –
Frank Lloyd Wright House (1995)
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Idaho –
Archie Teater Studio (Teater’s Knoll) (1952)
Image may contain: table, indoor and wall
Illinois –
Avery Coonley House (1907)
Indiana –
K.C. DeRhodes House (1906)
Image may contain: indoor, cartoon and house
Iowa –
Stockman House (1908)
Image may contain: house and cartoon
Kansas –
Allen–Lambe House (Henry J. Allen House) (1915)
Image may contain: house and architecture
Kentucky –
Reverend Jesse R. Zeigler House (1910)
Image may contain: window and house
Maryland –
Robert Llewellyn Wright House (1953)
Image may contain: cartoon and indoor
Massachusetts –
Theodore Baird House (1940)
Image may contain: cartoon, indoor and house
Michigan –
Robert and Rae Levin House (1948)
Image may contain: child art, painting and cartoon
Minnesota –
Elam House (1950)
Image may contain: indoor
Mississippi –
Charnley-Norwood House (Designed: 1890)
Image may contain: house, cartoon and screenshot
Missouri –
Pappas House (1960-1964)
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and tree
Nebraska –
Harvey P. and Eliza Sutton House (1905)
Image may contain: LEGO, house and cartoon
New Hampshire –
Toufic H. Kalil House (1955)
New Jersey –
J.A. Sweeton Residence (1950)
Image may contain: green and indoor
New Mexico –
Arnold Friedman House (1945)
Image may contain: indoor, cartoon and house
New York –
E.E. Boynton House (1908)
Image may contain: house and indoor
Ohio –
Westcott House (1904)
Image may contain: sky
Oklahoma –
Richard L. Jones House (Westhope) (1929)
Image may contain: indoor
Oregon –
Gordon House (1956-64)
Image may contain: indoor, cartoon and green
Pennsylvania –
Fallingwater (1935)
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
South Carolina –
C. Leigh Stevens House (“Auldbrass Plantation”) (1941)
Tennessee –
Seamour and Gerte Shavin House (1952)
Image may contain: house and cartoon
Texas –
John Gillin Residence (1958)
Utah –
Don M. Stromquist House (1963)
Image may contain: house, cartoon and indoor
Virginia –
Pope–Leighey House (1940)
Image may contain: cartoon, indoor and house
Washington –
Chauncey L. Griggs Residence (1946–54)
Image may contain: cartoon, house and indoor
Wisconsin –
F.G. Bogk House (1916)
Image may contain: architecture, house and building
Wyoming –
Quintin Blair House (1952–53)
Process
Thank you for your time
More updates here on Instagram
A map of Frank Lloyd Wright homes
450
3,212
30
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Muhammed Sajid Bangalore, India
    Duck Knees Vilnius, Lithuania
    NeoMam Studios Manchester, United Kingdom

    A map of Frank Lloyd Wright homes

    A map of Frank Lloyd Wright homes in (nearly) every state
    450
    3,212
    30
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.