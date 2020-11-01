A map of Frank Lloyd Wright homes in (nearly) every state
Frank Lloyd Wright buildings can still be seen from coast to coast, across the United States.
From the spiraling Guggenheim Museum in New York City to the sprawling Marin County Civic
Center in California, Frank Lloyd Wright architecture is on display throughout the country.
During his lifetime, he built hundreds of homes. Many have been demolished, but more than 400
Wright-designed buildings still stand. We want to select one residential building/house for every
US state to create a map of the United States of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Alabama –
Rosenbaum House (1939)
Arizona –
David & Gladys Wright House (1950)
Arkansas –
Bachman-Wilson House at Crystal Bridges (1954)
California –
Hollyhock House (1917)
Connecticut –
Rayward-Shepherd House (Tirranna) (1955)
Delaware –
Dudley Spencer House (Laurel) (designed 1956; completed 1959)
Florida –
Lewis Spring House (1954)
Hawaii –
Frank Lloyd Wright House (1995)
Idaho –
Archie Teater Studio (Teater’s Knoll) (1952)
Illinois –
Avery Coonley House (1907)
Indiana –
K.C. DeRhodes House (1906)
Iowa –
Stockman House (1908)
Kansas –
Allen–Lambe House (Henry J. Allen House) (1915)
Kentucky –
Reverend Jesse R. Zeigler House (1910)
Maryland –
Robert Llewellyn Wright House (1953)
Massachusetts –
Theodore Baird House (1940)
Michigan –
Robert and Rae Levin House (1948)
Minnesota –
Elam House (1950)
Mississippi –
Charnley-Norwood House (Designed: 1890)
Missouri –
Pappas House (1960-1964)
Nebraska –
Harvey P. and Eliza Sutton House (1905)
New Hampshire –
Toufic H. Kalil House (1955)
New Jersey –
J.A. Sweeton Residence (1950)
New Mexico –
Arnold Friedman House (1945)
New York –
E.E. Boynton House (1908)
Ohio –
Westcott House (1904)
Oklahoma –
Richard L. Jones House (Westhope) (1929)
Oregon –
Gordon House (1956-64)
Pennsylvania –
Fallingwater (1935)
South Carolina –
C. Leigh Stevens House (“Auldbrass Plantation”) (1941)
Tennessee –
Seamour and Gerte Shavin House (1952)
Texas –
John Gillin Residence (1958)
Utah –
Don M. Stromquist House (1963)
Virginia –
Pope–Leighey House (1940)
Washington –
Chauncey L. Griggs Residence (1946–54)
Wisconsin –
F.G. Bogk House (1916)
Wyoming –
Quintin Blair House (1952–53)
