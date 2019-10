<When the noon siren rings>

Moonji Publishing Co.

2019/10





<정오의 사이렌이 울릴 때>

이상, 이승우, 김태용, 임현, 강영숙, 최제훈, 박솔뫼 지음

문학과 지성사

2019/10





This novel is written by 6 different authors, who wrote after the famous modern Korean short novel, <The Wings> written by Yi Sang in 1936. This novel depicts self consuming and self disintegrating intellectuals of the colonial period of Korea.