English
Uniqlo Sustainability
Tatsuro Kiuchi
10/21/2019
Illustrations for a booklet that shares
Uniqlo Susutainability Projects
with customers.
服のチカラを、社会のチカラに。ユニクロのサステナビリティ。
ユニクロの店舗などで定期的に頒布している小冊子『服のチカラ』のためのイラストレーションです。
Uniqlo Sustainability
99
550
5
Published:
October 19th 2019
Tatsuro Kiuchi
TATSURO KIUCHI: Artbook
Tatsuro Kiuchi
168
992
The House of Suntory
Tatsuro Kiuchi
334
1,807
Patreon page just launched
Tatsuro Kiuchi
314
2,376
The Foot of the Rainbow
Tatsuro Kiuchi
300
1,948
Downtown Rocket series
Tatsuro Kiuchi
427
5,802
STORY BOX Covers
Tatsuro Kiuchi
1,282
10,672
Living Express Karl
Tatsuro Kiuchi
1,208
8,996
The White Fox
Tatsuro Kiuchi
849
12,464
Seeing Is Believing
Tatsuro Kiuchi
326
2,651
Paris
Tatsuro Kiuchi
375
3,162
Owners
Tatsuro Kiuchi
Tokyo, Japan
Uniqlo Sustainability
