Uniqlo Sustainability
Tatsuro Kiuchi
Illustrations for a booklet that shares Uniqlo Susutainability Projects with customers.

服のチカラを、社会のチカラに。ユニクロのサステナビリティ。
ユニクロの店舗などで定期的に頒布している小冊子『服のチカラ』のためのイラストレーションです。
Uniqlo Sustainability
99
550
5
Published:
Tatsuro Kiuchi

    Owners

    Tatsuro Kiuchi Tokyo, Japan

    Uniqlo Sustainability

    99
    550
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.