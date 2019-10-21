Discover
Capture One Pro
Adobe Photoshop CC2019
Sony Alpha 7R2
Canon 5DRs
DJI Mavic Air
DJI MAVIC PRO 2
Tools
She liked the sea
Christian Schmidt
"She liked the sea"
- is a personal visual journey captured within two years through Norways west coast.
She liked the sea
Published:
October 19th 2019
Christian Schmidt
ABB - Write the future together
Multiple Owners
Christian Schmidt
THE SCOPE
187
3,446
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/20/2019
Toyota 'Perspectives' with Christian Schmidt
Multiple Owners
Recom Farmhouse
Christian Schmidt
1,501
24,058
Ford with Christian Schmidt
Multiple Owners
Recom Farmhouse
Christian Schmidt
195
2,546
Volvo Järnvägsgatan with Christian Schmidt
Multiple Owners
Christian Schmidt
Christian Schemer
Recom Farmhouse
211
2,746
WIND
Christian Schmidt
58
682
Featured In
Photography
—
9/28/2018
Ford - Whatever the weather
Multiple Owners
Christian Schmidt
Christian Schemer
493
7,589
Featured In
Photography
—
7/18/2018
Skoda Karoq
Multiple Owners
Christian Schmidt
Christian Schemer
670
8,284
"Don't think twice. It's alright"
Christian Schmidt
324
3,182
Mercedes E-Class Allterrain Campaign
Christian Schmidt
360
3,722
3 Star de Luxe
Christian Schmidt
80
1,028
