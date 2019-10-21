Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Personification device
UV- 朱
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/21/2019
Thanks for watching~
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Personification device
48
333
1
Published:
October 19th 2019
UV- 朱
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/8/2019
lehuo-life
UV- 朱
1,124
13,284
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/12/2019
Weird show
UV- 朱
691
9,562
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/24/2019
show
UV- 朱
1,176
15,899
Featured In
Digital Art
—
8/16/2019
fashion show-服装秀
UV- 朱
591
4,090
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/21/2019
My life,
UV- 朱
1,394
16,360
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/2/2019
Some stories
UV- 朱
1,983
18,118
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/26/2019
poetry and life
UV- 朱
1,033
19,033
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/17/2019
Life and fantasy
UV- 朱
1,678
25,702
Featured In
Character Design
—
7/15/2019
The dancers
UV- 朱
920
6,567
Featured In
Digital Art
—
8/3/2019
fantasy
UV- 朱
878
5,890
Owners
UV- 朱
Hefei, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Personification device
装置艺术
48
333
1
Published:
October 19th 2019
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Installation Art
c4d
figure
modelling
conceptual design
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.