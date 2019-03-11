Exist to Create
Campaign ~ Bang & Olufsen
Product Alchemy
From ManvsMachine: The Bang & Olufsen brand is an icon of the product design world, and we were humbled when approached to help them forge their latest
‘Exist to Create’ campaign.
Working closely with both B&O and Wednesday Agency, we designed and developed a campaign that pays homage to the constancy of care in honest materials and conscientious design choices that are at the heart of the Bang & Olufsen brand.
Design Development
Credits:
Client: Bang & Olufsen
Agency: Wednesday
Direction, Design, Animation: ManvsMachine
Audio: Zelig