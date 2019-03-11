Exist to Create
Multiple Owners
Exist to Create
Campaign ~ Bang & Olufsen

Product Alchemy

From ManvsMachine: The Bang & Olufsen brand is an icon of the product design world, and we were humbled when approached to help them forge their latest 
‘Exist to Create’ campaign.

Working closely with both B&O and Wednesday Agency, we designed and developed a campaign that pays homage to the constancy of care in honest materials and conscientious design choices that are at the heart of the Bang & Olufsen brand.


Design Development
Credits:

Client: Bang & Olufsen
Agency: Wednesday
Direction, Design, Animation: ManvsMachine
Audio: Zelig
Exist to Create
139
636
3
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Cristian Acquaro London, United Kingdom
    Berd . San Francisco, CA, USA
    Taz Saragi London, United Kingdom
    Iain Chudleigh London, United Kingdom

    Exist to Create

    139
    636
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.