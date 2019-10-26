Bloomberg Futures
Bloomberg asked us to work our data visualization magic for an automated video campaign analysing the futures market. We created a concise (and eye-catching) financial recap published every Monday right after market closure.​​​​​​​




Generating diversity

Algo keeps things interesting with 4 graphic themes and 7 color palettes that can generate countless videos.


Let the data speak

Customized voiceovers and quotes by a range of financial experts are written & uploaded on the Algo dashboard, adding a human touch that makes the automated video campaign relevant.​​​​​​​







Highly adaptable

Both visual and text content go hand in hand, maintaining ratio and look, no matter the word count.






All for sharing, in multiple formats

Multiple formats are nowadays essential for an online presence that covers many shifting landscapes, allowing clients to stay ahead of the game on various platforms. 




Check out the case study on algo.tv/bloombergfutures

If interested in knowing how video automation can transform your video strategy and social media game, subscribe to our newsletter 📬 or send us a message at algo@illo.tv (as it turns out, robots love emails 🤖 💌)


Credits
Production: Luca Gonnelli
Design & Creative Direction: Ilenia Notarangelo
Motion engineering: Matteo Ruffinengo
Data Science: Nima Farzaneh
Animation: Dave Cubitt
Portfolio Case Study & Video: Giovanna Crise & Laurentiu Lunic



    An automated weekly video that mixes live financial data & human curation to provide a clear picture on trading Bloomberg's Futures.
