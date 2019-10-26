Bloomberg Futures

Bloomberg asked us to work our data visualization magic for an automated video campaign analysing the futures market. We created a concise (and eye-catching) financial recap published every Monday right after market closure.
Generating diversity
Algo keeps things interesting with 4 graphic themes and 7 color palettes that can generate countless videos.
Let the data speak
Customized voiceovers and quotes by a range of financial experts are written & uploaded on the Algo dashboard, adding a human touch that makes the automated video campaign relevant.
Highly adaptable
Both visual and text content go hand in hand, maintaining ratio and look, no matter the word count.
All for sharing, in multiple formats
Multiple formats are nowadays essential for an online presence that covers many shifting landscapes, allowing clients to stay ahead of the game on various platforms.
Check out the case study on algo.tv/bloombergfutures
Credits
Production: Luca Gonnelli
Design & Creative Direction: Ilenia Notarangelo
Motion engineering: Matteo Ruffinengo
Data Science: Nima Farzaneh
Animation: Dave Cubitt
Portfolio Case Study & Video: Giovanna Crise & Laurentiu Lunic
