Santa Teresa

—





Santa Teresa takes place in Sainte-Thérèse, a suburb just north of Montréal. The visual identity developed for the 2019 edition of the music festival plays around with that by illustrating suburban clichés and the cohabitation of different age groups. We also pushed the boundaries of the festival’s cheeky personality, namely by alluding to topics like drugs and festival toilets.





Au nom de la banlieue. Amen.