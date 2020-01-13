Camera i ciutat
Griselda Martí
Graphic campaign (street and facade banners, exhibition brochures, flyers...) and catalogues design for Camera i ciutat (Camera and city) exhibition. A partnership by Fundació La Caixa (CaixaForum) and Centre Pompidou.
"The protagonists on the streets and in the images, become true actors, with the architecture of the city as their ever-changing stage... Having a fair amount in common with the theatre", our main concept for all the graphic campaign: two lateral black bars representing the curtains of a stage.

Client: Fundació La Caixa (CaixaForum) + Centre Pompidou
Studio: Gris
Art direction: Griselda Martí
Design: Helena Esteban, Gisela Chueca & Griselda Martí
Catalogue: AD: Griselda Martí / Design: Miguel Puerto, Gisela Chueca, Helena Esteban & Griselda Martí
Photography: Jorge Vidal and others
Contact: studio@griseldamarti.com
