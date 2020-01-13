Graphic campaign (street and facade banners, exhibition brochures, flyers...) and catalogues design for Camera i ciutat (Camera and city) exhibition. A partnership by Fundació La Caixa (CaixaForum) and Centre Pompidou.

"The protagonists on the streets and in the images, become true actors, with the architecture of the city as their ever-changing stage... Having a fair amount in common with the theatre", our main concept for all the graphic campaign: two lateral black bars representing the curtains of a stage.





Client: Fundació La Caixa (CaixaForum) + Centre Pompidou

Studio: Gris

Art direction: Griselda Martí

Design: Helena Esteban, Gisela Chueca & Griselda Martí

Catalogue: AD: Griselda Martí / Design: Miguel Puerto, Gisela Chueca, Helena Esteban & Griselda Martí

Photography: Jorge Vidal and others