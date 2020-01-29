CALQ 25 ans
Multiple Owners


Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec

For 25 years, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec has invested in the imagination of those who built our cultural identity and promote it here and abroad. The goal of this campaign was to highlight some of the projects supported by the council since its creation, in a fun and creative way. The illustrations are associations of images, nods to certain artistic practices or famous artworks. They’re intriguing, and invite you to observe them and discover the message behind them. The modern typography and the use of bright colors complete this playful and captivating creation.



Image may contain: outdoor, billboard and city
CALQ 25 ans
443
1,876
18
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Caserne . Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Marie-France Falardeau Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Léo Breton-Allaire Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Ugo Varin Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    CALQ 25 ans

    For 25 years, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec has invested in the imagination of those who built our cultural identity and promote Read More
    443
    1,876
    18
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.