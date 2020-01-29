CALQ 25 ans









Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec

For 25 years, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec has invested in the imagination of those who built our cultural identity and promote it here and abroad. The goal of this campaign was to highlight some of the projects supported by the council since its creation, in a fun and creative way. The illustrations are associations of images, nods to certain artistic practices or famous artworks. They’re intriguing, and invite you to observe them and discover the message behind them. The modern typography and the use of bright colors complete this playful and captivating creation.











