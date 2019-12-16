Gráfica expositiva y comunicación para Almacén. El lugar de los invisibles. En esta exposición salen a la luz los fondos del museo. El reto: que la gráfica simulara un almacén y que el visitante tuviera la sensación de recorrer el fondo de la colección. Y conseguir un contraste con el color y los usos tipográficos, con la carga histórica de las piezas. Con Todojunto para el Museo Nacional de Escultura de Valladolid. Comisariada por Maria Bolaños. Diseño de espacios Anna Alcubierre de Espai E. Tipografía Mohol de Hungarumlaut.
Exhibition graphic and communication for Storeroom. Home to the unseen. In this expo the museum funds come to light. The challenge: that the graphic simulates a warehouse and that the visitor has the sensation of crossing the bottom of the collection. We were looking for a contrast of color and typographical uses with the historical load of the pieces. With Todojunto for the Museo Nacional de Escultura, Valladolid. Curated by Maria Bolaños. Design of spaces Anna Alcubierre de Espai E. Hungarumlaut Mohol Typography.