Almacén. El lugar de los invisibles

Storeroom. Home to the unseen

Exhibition graphic and communication for. In this expo the museum funds come to light. The challenge: that the graphic simulates a warehouse and that the visitor has the sensation of crossing the bottom of the collection. We were looking for a contrast of color and typographical uses with the historical load of the pieces. With Todojunto for the Museo Nacional de Escultura, Valladolid. Curated by Maria Bolaños. Design of spaces Anna Alcubierre de Espai E Hungarumlaut Mohol Typography.