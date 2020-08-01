Collage Crafting - Website

Collage is a contemporary product design boutique that creates original and unique objects, experimenting with different materials, shapes, textures and colors. We create a wide variety of hand-crafted objects, from decorative and utility accessories to jewelry, while constantly evolving to offer unique products for a design-savvy clientele.
A website inspired by the architecture of the brutalist movement that can be found in metro stations and several iconic buildings throughout Montreal.
A website inspired by the architecture of the brutalist movement that can be found in metro stations and several iconic buildings throughout Montreal.