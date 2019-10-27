Red Box--Vikki's Fantasy Watercolor
Vikki Zhang
---  Vikki's Fantasy Watercolor  ---
(2018 Dec-2019 Oct)
 
Watercolor became my favorite media since I was in middle school. At that time I was a big fan of Japanese comic and illustration artists. Their super delicate techniques and dreamy style dazzled my eyes. Thus spent tons of time browsing all the art books I could find in my little hometown, and practicing non stop, to figure out how they made that. Besides the skills, I am also fond of the fantasy and romance subject shown in Japanese and Koran illustrators' works, which is quite different from American and European, like Takeshi Obata（小畑健），Won Soo-yeon (元秀莲)，Akihiro Yamada (山田章博)，CLAMP etc. 

Those works displayed here shows another part of me, wish you enjoy viewing them:-) 
--- Chapter I ---
Yellow Rose
Love Letter
Bamboo Shadows
Pink Porcelain
Where Are Your Other Songs ( Key Vision of Vikki Zhang's Solo in Shanghai 2019)
Python & Queen 
--- Chapter II ---
Red Box
Red Box ( Key Vision of Vikki Zhang's upcoming Solo 2019, Christmas ,Beijing 798)
Madam Desserts 
A Dream in Red Mansions 
Doll & Key
2018 House of Illustration Contest--Howl's Moving Castle--Howl and His Bedroom
2018 House of Illustration Contest--Howl's Moving Castle--The Great Magic
2018 House of Illustration Contest--Howl's Moving Castle--Sophie Talking with Hats
Thank you for viewing ! 
Email: vikkizhangart@gmail.com





