Red Box--Vikki's Fantasy Watercolor

Watercolor became my favorite media since I was in middle school. At that time I was a big fan of Japanese comic and illustration artists. Their super delicate techniques and dreamy style dazzled my eyes. Thus spent tons of time browsing all the art books I could find in my little hometown, and practicing non stop, to figure out how they made that. Besides the skills, I am also fond of the fantasy and romance subject shown in Japanese and Koran illustrators' works, which is quite different from American and European, like Takeshi Obata（小畑健），Won Soo-yeon (元秀莲)，Akihiro Yamada (山田章博)，CLAMP etc.



