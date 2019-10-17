Brizo Invari

Machine Age pragmatism juxtaposed with organic overgrown naturalism.

For the launch of Brizo’s Invari collection, we aspired to use juxtaposition to portray elegance and Machine Age pragmatism, two of the key components in the collection. We envisioned a world that existed neither indoors nor out, covered in a delicate overgrowth of wildflowers and mossy greens.

The scenes we created balance the line between practicality and unbelievability. They question feasibility yet demonstrate absolute functionality. Our images were meant to be made not only as static images but as deceiving magical moments caught in a loop of time.​​​​​​​



