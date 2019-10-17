Brizo Invari
Multiple Owners
Brizo Invari
Machine Age pragmatism juxtaposed with organic overgrown naturalism.
For the launch of Brizo’s Invari collection, we aspired to use juxtaposition to portray elegance and Machine Age pragmatism, two of the key components in the collection. We envisioned a world that existed neither indoors nor out, covered in a delicate overgrowth of wildflowers and mossy greens.
The scenes we created balance the line between practicality and unbelievability. They question feasibility yet demonstrate absolute functionality. Our images were meant to be made not only as static images but as deceiving magical moments caught in a loop of time.​​​​​​​

Client Brizo
Agency Young and Laramore
Category Art DirectionPhotography
Year 2019

Art Direction Wade and Leta
Photography Wade and Leta
Executive Producer Dan Cingari
Producer Josh Sondock
Floral Design Eriko Nagata
Production Designer Maggie Ruder​​​​​​​
Brizo Invari
137
789
5
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Leta Sobierajski Brooklyn, NY, USA
    Wade Jeffree New York, NY, USA

    Project Made For

    Wade and Leta Brooklyn, NY, USA

    Brizo Invari

    For the launch of Brizo’s Invari collection, we aspired to use juxtaposition to portray elegance and Machine Age pragmatism, two of the key compo Read More
    137
    789
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.