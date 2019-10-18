Editorial illustrations
Eiko Ojala
About loneliness for Oprah Magazine
About marketing in China for Harvard Business Review
About the language and the brain for Science Magazine
About gender equality for Management Magazine
About studient essays for New York Times SundayBiz section
About training your brain for BBC Focus Magazine
