Birds

This project is a series of illustrations composed from drawings and lettering.

Each bird have a coloration treatment and body parts displaced from the reality.

It accentuates the aesthetic appearance and transforms these birds into a mysterious creature.

Owl / Parrot / Sparrow

Drawing : Black ballpoint pen & colored markers, finalisation with graphic tablet.



As tapestries, these illustrations will be offered for sale on our online shop My Name is Jack.