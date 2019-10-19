Birds
My Name is Wendy Studio
Birds
This project is a series of illustrations composed from drawings and lettering.
Each bird have a coloration treatment and body parts displaced from the reality.
It accentuates the aesthetic appearance and transforms these birds into a mysterious creature.
Owl / Parrot / Sparrow
Drawing : Black ballpoint pen & colored markers, finalisation with graphic tablet.
As tapestries, these illustrations will be offered for sale on our online shop My Name is Jack.
