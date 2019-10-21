CoType™ is the London based type foundry of Mark Bloom and Co.







CoType™ Foundry design contemporary typefaces for use in digital and print applications. In addition to their retail offerings, they also offer design of bespoke typefaces and modifications of their existing font library.



All of their typefaces support Latin Extended-A, Western European, Central European & Southeastern European languages. They also offer free trials across their entire font library, allowing you to try before you buy.

