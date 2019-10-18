Flè Cacau & Oliva
Multiple Owners






Flè Cacau & Oliva


Flè is a Brazilian brand that produces artisan chocolate truffles and bars. They combine a high quality chocolate, olive oil and organic ingredients with their own philosophy. Flè means a flower, symbolically a gift to their customers. “Flowers are the mark of spring, a sign of renewal, awakening and rebirth.”

The symbol is based on the shape of an olive tree flower. The final sign is a combination of the first name letter (f) and a flower symbol. Logotype was inspired by the organic forms of plants and leaves. Smooth natural lines will be associated with the natural origin of the products. One of the main elements of identity is the illustration of the cacao branch. It has modular construction and can be reassembled from simple parts.


Art-direction, design: Pavel Emelyanov, Irina Emelyanova
Photo set: Pavel Emelyanov, Irina Emelyanova
Paper: Materica Clay, 250g (Fedrigoni)














Our Instagram:

www.instagram.com/studiocomence






Flè Cacau & Oliva
593
2,801
37
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Pavel Emelyanov Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
    Irina Emelyanova Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
    Comence Studio Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation

    Flè Cacau & Oliva

    Flè Cacau & Oliva Flè is Brazilian brand that produces artisan chocolate truffles and bars. They combine a high quality chocolate, olive oil and Read More
    593
    2,801
    37
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.