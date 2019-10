Client

Momiji is a brand manufacturing and distributing skin care products. Established in 2017, it was born inspired by the Korean and Japanese beauty trends dominated by applied product routines with better results.



Objective

To faithfully reflect the brand philosophy and aesthetics through an intuitive and simple shopping experience creating a meeting point for functionality and creativity resulting in a comfortable and enjoyable experience.



Solution

A user-centered approach experience was selected as a priority providing all the required tools to carry out a smart and satisfactory purchase including related product suggestions. The Momiji site concept was developed considering the brand's philosophy, resulting in an educational and informative solution for the consumer that invites the visitor to complete a purchase. In collaboration with Grilli Type, we designed a series of icons for Momiji's typography, establishing new links with the user and reinforcing his experience in a memorable way.

Model photos by Cecy Young.