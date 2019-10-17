Pinterest Knit Con Event Branding

Pinterest: Knit Con





Knit Con, the annual employee conference, is designed to celebrate creativity, hands-on learning and the exploration of new skills and experiences. By focusing on the elements that tie Pinterest’s values and employees together, we created a fresh new take on the idea of the Pinterest Thread. Typographic expressions, illustration, art direction and photography work together to literally tie ideas together and take over the beautiful physical space that the Pinners call home.





—



Creative Direction: Brett Newman, Caleb Kozlowski Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com Creative Direction: Brett Newman, Caleb Kozlowski

Design Lead / Art Direction: Patchara Charoensiri

Design: Dave Weber, Gabriel Ribes







