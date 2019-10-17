Pinterest Knit Con Event Branding
Knit Con, the annual employee conference, is designed to celebrate creativity, hands-on learning and the exploration of new skills and experiences. By focusing on the elements that tie Pinterest’s values and employees together, we created a fresh new take on the idea of the Pinterest Thread. Typographic expressions, illustration, art direction and photography work together to literally tie ideas together and take over the beautiful physical space that the Pinners call home.

Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com
Creative Direction: Brett Newman, Caleb Kozlowski
Design Lead / Art Direction: Patchara Charoensiri
Design: Dave Weber, Gabriel Ribes


