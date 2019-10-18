2023 European Capital of Culture
We were invited to take part in the visual identity competition of Veszprém-Balaton 2023 European Capital of Culture. 

With our branding concept we wanted to reflect on the keywords of the brief:
community
regional development
openness
“beyond”
cultural diversity
meeting point
cultural education
synergy

The graphic system was not only created as a starting point for the logo, but also as a starting point for the graphic system. Our graphic elements can be projected onto any shape or typographic element. The system is variable and allows the users to exploit many creative solutions in the future. The logo refers to the change, the development of Veszprém as a center, and the expansion of the region. In addition to black and white, the visual identity operates in four vibrant colors, allowing varied, dynamic communication.

Owners

