Jovia Animations

Jovia is a Credit Union based in Long Island, New York. With better rates and lower fees they make your hard-earned money work harder so you can do more at home, at work, or on vacation. Jovia provides all the services of any big bank, but also the personal service big banks can’t offer because finances aren’t just about money, but people’s daily needs and long-term aspirations.
I was commissioned by the amazing guys at OTTO to work on a package of social media animations to showcase the values of Jovia and bring, in full motion (!), a fresh look to this Credit Union's full rebranding. With these animations we tried to capture the spirit of the brand trough their members.
Dream big dreams, go for a walk when doing groceries or just take it easy and enjoy life.
In order to work on such a big endeavor I teamed up with the talented Henrique Barone. Together we decided to go full in and and squeeze every second of these small loops illustrations by animating on twenty four frames a second. Frame by frame animation is by far the most time consuming way to create these pieces but is also the best way to get that handmade feeling and cover the full range of expression for each character.
Agency: OTTO Brand Lab
Brand: Jovia
Creative Director: David R. Kohler
Art Director: Lindsey Blake
Production Director: Kevin Hebb
Illustrator: Sebastian Curi
Animation Director. Henrique Barone
Production Manager: Ines Palmas
Illustration Assistants: Sebastian Bocha Barrena & Juana Demarco
Clean Up Artists: Ioana Sopov & Salvador Padilla
