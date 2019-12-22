ENIGMA
Ruslan Rakhmatov
ENIGMA photo project is an incredibly beautiful series of artistic photographs, fascinating and captivating with their naturalness and mysteriousness. 
The exhibition features Renaissance-styled shots capturing sensual and romantic, sight-arresting female characters.
The project was inspired by the German music band Enigma, which is also the Ancient Greek word for mystery. This fact was vividly reflected in the photo series created by Ruslan.
