The Unstated is a womenswear retailer sourcing emerging designers pieces from around the world, limited to ten brands at any one time. We created a bespoke logotype and accompanying logo mark as well as notional wider graphic system for future applications. The design approach was to create a wordmark and system that relays our core conceptual starting point, focussing on hidden narratives. Throughout the identity, there are subtle nods towards the extraction and snippets of conversations and thoughts.

We were involved in the naming, copywriting, identity, direction and e-commerce platform the store.

www.theunstated.com ​​​​​​​
The Unstated
