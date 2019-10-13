Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Adobe Bridge
Leica M
Canon 5d Mark IV
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Taro - The art of making a japanese knife.
André Josselin
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/13/2019
TARO AND THE ART OF MAKING A KNIFE.
December 2018, Osaka, Japan.
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Taro - The art of making a japanese knife.
301
2,295
22
Published:
October 12th 2019
André Josselin
Follow
Following
Unfollow
P O R T F O L I O //
André Josselin
3,896
58,524
Featured In
Behance.net
—
12/16/2018
Featured In
Lightroom
—
1/15/2019
TOKYO NARITA FREESTYLE
André Josselin
3,282
37,835
Charleen Weiss in Paris
André Josselin
1,497
13,938
Featured In
Photography
—
7/28/2019
The Summer Tour // For Audi & FC Bayern Munich
André Josselin
447
5,495
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/3/2017
Featured In
Lightroom
—
8/20/2017
With Francisco in Lisbon / for loyalsea
André Josselin
2,297
33,535
Featured In
Lightroom
—
11/27/2018
Featured In
Photography
—
1/10/2019
New York City / A Love Letter
André Josselin
3,357
26,778
Featured In
Fashion
—
11/15/2018
Caro Lossberg in New York City
André Josselin
1,604
13,320
Featured In
Photography
—
9/28/2019
Tim Bendzko for Sony Music
André Josselin
543
4,046
Charleen Weiss - The Alchemist
André Josselin
366
2,047
Jerome Boateng for Audi
André Josselin
240
2,318
Owners
André Josselin
Cologne, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Taro - The art of making a japanese knife.
301
2,295
22
Published:
October 12th 2019
Tools
Adobe Lightroom
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Bridge
Leica M
Canon 5d Mark IV
Creative Fields
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
Photojournalism
,
japan
knifesmith
Leica
andre josselin
portrait
Documentary
osaka
Canon
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.