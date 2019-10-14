GRYFFIN - Gravity Pt. 2
Anxo Vizcaíno
This is the second set of artworks I made for GRYFFIN (Interscope Records). 4 singles and 1 main album cover, plus the 'Gravity discs' to announce the live tour. Different dimensions from the GRYFFIN universe are now fragmented into solid figures that interact with each other. This time I had the chance to animate every artwork in short endless loop pieces. Concepts and art direction by Jordan Miles Rosenheck (Red Yellow Blue).
GRYFFIN and SLANDER - All you need to know
GRYFFIN and ALOE BLACC - Hurt people
GRYFFIN and CARLY RAE JEPSEN - OMG
GRYFFIN, GORGON CITY and ALUNAGEORGE - Baggage
GRYFFIN - Gravity II Tour
GRYFFIN - Gravity
Client: GRYFFIN
Label: Interscope Records
Agency: Red Yellow Blue
Art direction: Jordan Miles Rosenheck
Design and animation: Anxo Vizcaíno
