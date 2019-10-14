GRYFFIN - Gravity Pt. 2

This is the second set of artworks I made for GRYFFIN (Interscope Records). 4 singles and 1 main album cover, plus the 'Gravity discs' to announce the live tour. Different dimensions from the GRYFFIN universe are now fragmented into solid figures that interact with each other. This time I had the chance to animate every artwork in short endless loop pieces. Concepts and art direction by Jordan Miles Rosenheck (Red Yellow Blue).