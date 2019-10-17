'Traveler Carry' Contents Design in Oct 2019.
CarryGrow ®

CarryGrow
Contents Design Studio
by illustrator “Carry” and Graphic designer “Carryman”

Instagram(carry)    l    instagram(carryman)    l    Carrygrow.com

We are currently publishing a webtoon brand series, “Carry’s today” which is about searching for joy in our languid daily life and sharing stormy empathy on Carry’s unique life style with the public,  And We are using a variety of material called "daily life" and providing a variety of contents, such as our brand’s on/offline ad promotion, graphic design, illustration, character design, emoticon design, product design and etc. to play a role of narrowing up the distance between customers and the public along with Carry’s growth to help them share smooth communication.  

As this result,
We had opportunities to successfully collaborate with many national and international corporations, such as Monocle magazine, Shinsaegae Department Store, AMOREPACIFIC, JTBC, Korea Postal Service, BGF and other. 

© 2019 CarryGrow.








'Traveler Carry' Contents Design in Oct 2019.
121
754
7
Published:
CarryGrow ®

    Owners

    CarryGrow ® Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    'Traveler Carry' Contents Design in Oct 2019.

    "Traveler Carry" contents design in Oct 2019.
    121
    754
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.