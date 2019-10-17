'Traveler Carry' Contents Design in Oct 2019.

CarryGrow
Contents Design Studio
by illustrator “Carry” and Graphic designer “Carryman”
ㅡ
We are currently publishing a webtoon brand series, “Carry’s today” which is about searching for joy in our languid daily life and sharing stormy empathy on Carry’s unique life style with the public, And We are using a variety of material called "daily life" and providing a variety of contents, such as our brand’s on/offline ad promotion, graphic design, illustration, character design, emoticon design, product design and etc. to play a role of narrowing up the distance between customers and the public along with Carry’s growth to help them share smooth communication.
As this result,
We had opportunities to successfully collaborate with many national and international corporations, such as Monocle magazine, Shinsaegae Department Store, AMOREPACIFIC, JTBC, Korea Postal Service, BGF and other.
