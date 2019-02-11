Les 7 Lieux - Bayeux Media Library - Brand Design





Brand Colors



Taking inspiration from the red present in Bayeux’s coat of arms, the Bayeux tapestry and Les 7 Lieux’s facade, we chose a vermillion red as the primary color for the brand. To fulfil the need for differentiating the sections of the library, we created an extended color palette that identifies the different sections with groupings based on the proximity of the subject s.







Bajocienne - Playful letters meet the Bayeux stitch

Extending the ‘x’ motif, we used it to design and develop a custom brand typeface- Bajocienne. The forms of the letters composed with x’s give them an embroidered texture - a reference to the tapestry. Furthermore, using Opentype variable features, we coded the font to have a normal version and a more playful ‘dancing’ version. In the latter, the font glyphs offset themselves automatically and in a random order. This adds a playful flavour to the type while also hinting at the offset letters in the main logo.



Bajocienne is designed to be used as a display typeface, mostly intended for signage and merchandise.







Type with a distinctive єdgє



To push further the uniqueness of the identity - we borrowed an alternative form of the letter ‘e’, found on the Bayeux tapestry as well as in the Caroline minuscule calligraphy style, which was prevalent around the same time.

We integrated this modified ‘e’ into the secondary typeface so as to create immediate recognizability for the brand. The modified typeface ensures the identity gets conveyed even without the logo.





A new vision, an innovative space

In keeping with their vision, the new library includes dedicated spaces for exhibitions, co-working and performances. It also allows its members to borrow not only books, but other media and objects such as sewing machines, cameras and musical instruments!



To respond to this innovative vision, we designed a myriad of touchpoints using the identity elements as our playground. These touchpoints included illustrations for a customised goose game in the children’s section, lettering for the café area, a totem sign on the courtyard and a variety of merchandise.













