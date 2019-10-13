Discover
Maku
Wikka .
Diseño de interiores: Wewi Studio @wewi.studio
Fotografía: Climática @climaticamx
Maku
Published:
October 10th 2019
Wikka .
Owners
Wikka .
Cancún, Mexico
Maku
Branding para restaurante de pokes ubicado en Cancún, Quintana Roo.
Branding
Art Direction
Graphic Design
poke
HAWAII
cancun
fish
beach
restaurant
Food
fresh
palm
japan
