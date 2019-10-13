



These illustrations were created for posters, dedicated to Education 360° program. It's an approach to liberal arts education.

The university follows liberal study policy, which lets students themselves plan their studies, decide when and what subjects to take, they also have the possibility to move from one study programme to another and change the form of studies.



Biomedical and Physical Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Arts can be switched and combined.







Client: Vytauto Didžiojo universitetas / Vytautas Magnus University







