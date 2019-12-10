



The Best Design of the Year





FAD, Foment de les Arts i del Disseny (Fostering Arts and Design) is a non-profit association of professionals and businesses connected to design. Coexisting within FAD are five associations of the different creative disciplines, such as ADG-FAD (graphic design) or ARQUIN-FAD (architecture and interior design).





Every year, FAD holds an exhibition showcasing the winners and nominees for every award given by its associations. In 2019, they organized a pitch for teams made of architects and graphic designers to design the exhibition system and its communication campaign. Partnering with Sarquella + Torres Architects , we passed the portfolio selection and won the three-teams final pitch.











