The Greenhouse Series





According to the United Nations, the world’s population will grow from today’s 7.5 billion people to 10 billion in 2050. And as natural resources like farmland and water become scarce, feeding the world will become an even greater challenge. Researchers in the Netherlands are experimenting with one way to feed more people with less, by growing crops indoors. With the use of LED lighting to permit 24-hour cultivation in precisely climate-controlled greenhouses. The indoor garden provides optimal growing conditions for plants around the clock and in every kind of weather, which doubles the average yield of an outdoor farm. The Netherlands is the globe’s number two exporter of food as measured by value, second only to the United States, which has 270 times its landmass. The Dutch have the most advanced area in the world for controlled environment agriculture and have become world leaders in agricultural innovation, pioneering new paths to fight hunger.









