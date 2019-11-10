911 SAFARI PT.1

“The iconic livery design from the 1978 911-Safari was my first inspiration to create this car, but it turned out more Mezcal than Martini.”

Flo quips. He’s of course referring to the factory built, Martini-liveried 1978 911SC that narrowly missed victory in the East African Rally. Effectively a standard factory car with the exception of lifted suspension, roll cage, and some headlights. A lick of paint and some bull bars on the front and away the 911 went, leading the race until the final day, when damage knocked the car down to second place.⁣