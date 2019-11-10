Z C R M B L R
'85 911 SAFARI
PT.1
“This project is kind of like time travel, putting together missing puzzle pieces of Porsche history, showing how a pre-production test car could have looked.” Explains Florian Flatau (@flatau_thesigner) on his radical 911 Safari concept, ZHE ZCRMBLR.
A German-born graffiti artist turned car designer, Flo wants to ask a simple question with this project: “What if Porsche produced and sold a full Safari car to consumers in the 1980’s?" For Flo, there’s an obvious answer - his entire catalogue of work is asking that very question, taking design concepts from years past, and advancing them further than manufacturers ever did or could - and these days, those very car manufacturers are turning to him for those answers, along with the likes of Singer, who Florian has worked with to design liveries for their cars, like the Mulholland Commission, as well as working on their latest DLS projects.
“The iconic livery design from the 1978 911-Safari was my first inspiration to create this car, but it turned out more Mezcal than Martini.” Flo quips. He’s of course referring to the factory built, Martini-liveried 1978 911SC that narrowly missed victory in the East African Rally. Effectively a standard factory car with the exception of lifted suspension, roll cage, and some headlights. A lick of paint and some bull bars on the front and away the 911 went, leading the race until the final day, when damage knocked the car down to second place.