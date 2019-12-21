VIVO BRINCAR - "DÊ UM PAUSE E VEM"
Multiple Owners
VIVO BRINCAR
"DÊ UM PAUSE E VEM"
AGENCY: AFRICA
There is time for everything. To play online and to put the phone down and go play with your friends. 
That’s the main message that Vivo, a Brazilian telephone carrier, wanted to transmit to the kids. To achieve that, 
we went far beyond developing just a character and brought to life Violet, the first 3D Youtuber. This opened an opportunity for a whole new online platform targeted at children. First, Violet came to life performing on a music video that combined 3D animation with miniature sets.
CONCEPTS
CHARACTERS
SCENARIO
ARCADE MOTION
Thank you for watching!
Published:
