VIVO BRINCAR - "DÊ UM PAUSE E VEM"

There is time for everything. To play online and to put the phone down and go play with your friends.

That’s the main message that Vivo, a Brazilian telephone carrier, wanted to transmit to the kids. To achieve that,

we went far beyond developing just a character and brought to life Violet, the first 3D Youtuber. This opened an opportunity for a whole new online platform targeted at children. First, Violet came to life performing on a music video that combined 3D animation with miniature sets.