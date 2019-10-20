Discover
City of Shoreview
Allan Peters
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/20/2019
City of Shoreview
317
3,049
18
Published:
October 8th 2019
Allan Peters
Peters Design Co Branding
Allan Peters
307
3,763
#Badgehunting Clubs
Allan Peters
2,746
35,818
Kwikbit
Allan Peters
868
12,603
2015 Target Branding
Allan Peters
5,754
63,008
Good
Allan Peters
78
918
City of Eagan Rebrand
Allan Peters
627
4,216
Gatorade Rebrand
Allan Peters
306
3,711
First Free
Allan Peters
1,182
13,935
Artcrank 2015: Speed
Allan Peters
3,673
24,922
Cartwheel Rebrand & Brand Book
Allan Peters
538
6,972
Owners
Allan Peters
Minneapolis, MN, USA
City of Shoreview
Brand Redesign for the City of Shoreview.
317
3,049
18
Published:
October 8th 2019
Creative Fields
Branding
,
branding
logo
Logo Design
Place Branding
City branding
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
