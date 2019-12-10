Shifting machine





This work takes its shape by the structure of the wall, its readability, its position (between industrial areas, houses and a wide natural landscape) and the activity that it’s going to start inside the building of which is part: the sorting of the national packages traffic for the southern region of Switzerland, that’s a need that came from the continuous growing of the online market.

Thinking about a symbolical net, a twine of transfers and projected thoughts, and as well as the imagine of a production line both mechanical and human, we then worked on communication, movement, relocation and interaction, and so on transformation, and we extended this to an overall vision where the human system and the natural system are interconnected in a continuous and mutual mutation. A mutation that of course is in part automatic and spontaneous, but also the consequence of direct actions and choices that could interfere and redefine the path and the balance.



























