Recent Illustrations 7
Simon Prades

RECENT ILLUSTRATIONS 

A selection of commissioned illustrations from 2019 made for various clients. 
Thanks to all the art directors: Quintin Leeds, Michaela Herold, Nele Glück, Elizabeth Parisi, 
Chelsea Schiff, Tim Ball and Som Tsoi
Revue XXI -  
Lone wolf. AD Quintin Leeds
Fast Company
Article about WEWORK's Adam Neumann. AD Chelsea Schiff


Der Spiegel
 Investigating rituals from 7000 years ago in Herxheim, Germany - AD Michaela Herold
Greenpeace Magazin
Cover for the future issue. - AD Nele Glück


POLITICO
 - 
Cover for the "28"-issue - AD Tim Ball
CIGI (Canada) 
A CIGI essay series on the emerging economic and social power of global platforms. AD Som Tsoi
Scholastic
Book Cover for "The year we fell from space" by Amy Sarig King - AD Elizabeth Parisi


Thank you.You can find more of my work here:

