Recent Illustrations 7

RECENT ILLUSTRATIONS
A selection of commissioned illustrations from 2019 made for various clients.
Thanks to all the art directors: Quintin Leeds, Michaela Herold, Nele Glück, Elizabeth Parisi,
Chelsea Schiff, Tim Ball and Som Tsoi
-
Revue XXI -
Lone wolf. AD Quintin Leeds
-
Fast Company -
Article about WEWORK's Adam Neumann. AD Chelsea Schiff
-
-
Der Spiegel
Investigating rituals from 7000 years ago in Herxheim, Germany - AD Michaela Herold
-
-
Greenpeace Magazin -
Cover for the future issue. - AD Nele Glück
-
-
POLITICO
-Cover for the "28"-issue - AD Tim Ball
-
-
CIGI (Canada)
A CIGI essay series on the emerging economic and social power of global platforms. AD Som Tsoi
-
Scholastic
-
Book Cover for "The year we fell from space" by Amy Sarig King - AD Elizabeth Parisi