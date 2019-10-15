Holvi - Videos

PROJECT BY SNASK​​​​​​​

Holvi – Bank Smarter, not Harder

Creative direction and original films for the modern financial service Holvi, the place for makers & doers to manage their business.





BACKGROUND:

Holvi is the world’s first financial service operating under its own payment service license, granted by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA). That means they go their own way. Holvi users start with a digital business account, or Vault, which combines banking, paperless bookkeeping, and invoicing in one seamless service. Their target audience comprises of makers and doers all over the globe that want to focus on their core creative endeavors instead of the daunting tasks involved in running a successful business. Holvi contacted Snask to create and produce a second campaign and content to promote their banking tools online and throughout the social media landscape.





THE CASE:

After creating the first campaign for Holvi where we used the hand crafted style and feel to reach the audience of makers and doers, we decided to dig deep into humor and the awkward yet funny moments in the modern paperless world. We created three films built on surreal, but not too far fetched, situations where paperwork have become obsolete. All dressed in Holvi's colorful and bold world. One of the situations portray a TV-show where the new modern and paperless world is competing against the old one where work chores like receipts take much longer. The second show a modern world where Insta jobs have gone extreme with photographing food for your social media and at the same time of course using Holvi to save and process the receipt of the meal you didn't really enjoy. The third film shows an office where companies go to shred all their old paper work because it's simply obsolete and should be recycled into something more meaningful. The bottom line of all three films is that the world has changed and if you don't do as well you'll end up obsolete. ​​​​​​​





