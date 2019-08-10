Discover
Drawings 2017/19 - Night Drives
Stefan Zsaitsits
NIGHT DRIVES
2017 - 2019 |
Drawings
Binoculars . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
TIN . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
BARK . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
THE EGG . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
HOUSE FOR YURI . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
SNOW . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
HEAR . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
CUCKOO CHILD . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
CHAIR AND LADDER . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
SKETCHES . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
WHITE SOCKS . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
STICK . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
MAGICIAN . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
BLACK GLASS . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
For more Information, Books or limited Fine-Art-Prints - please visit:
www.zsaitsits.com
Drawings 2017/19 - Night Drives
Published:
October 7th 2019
Stefan Zsaitsits
