Drawings 2017/19 - Night Drives
Stefan Zsaitsits
NIGHT DRIVES
2017 - 2019  |   Drawings

Binoculars . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
TIN . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
BARK . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
THE EGG . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
HOUSE FOR YURI . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
SNOW . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
HEAR . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
CUCKOO CHILD . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
CHAIR AND LADDER . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
SKETCHES . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
WHITE SOCKS . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
STICK . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
MAGICIAN . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
BLACK GLASS . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm



130
623
7
Stefan Zsaitsits

    Stefan Zsaitsits Austria

    Drawings 2017/19 - Night Drives

    Drawings from 2017 - 2019
