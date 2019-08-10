lehuo-life

Discover
Maxon Cinema 4D
Tools
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/8/2019
lehuo
"lehuo" is a series of illustrations with interesting facts about life
I want to express my love for life
Thanks for watching~
Published:
October 5th 2019
Owners
UV- 朱
Hefei, China
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Character Design
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.