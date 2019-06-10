





Gocase

Location

Brazil





Role

Branding







Gocase is a global company that specializes in phone cases and other customized accessories. The brand embodies attitude, exclusivity and self-expression through partnerships with illustrators and digital influencers that put their ideas into unique and personalized products.

The Challenge

Gocase is a brand with a young and cool personality. The challenge was to keep those aspects, giving it a more solid and mature attitude. In order to achieve that, we had to drift away from the old core values – focused solely on mobile cases – and rethink the brand according to its new positioning, targeting a broad range of creative products, along with communicating to an even more extensive public.

The Solution

We’ve developed a versatile identity that has a playful and cool aspect with a simple and bold look. Different graphic elements are used to communicate the brand’s personality in a system that speaks with many audiences and adapts to different product categories, always maintaining a great visual impact. With a youthful color palette aligned with the online universe, the old Gocase pink matures and coexists with a diverse and modern color spectrum.







